All NB mainlanes of SH-99 closed before Mason Road after man in vehicle was shot

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes of the SH-99 Grand Parkway before Mason Road are closed after a man was reportedly shot while traveling in a vehicle.

According to Houston TranStar, the road closure began at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Life Flight was requested for the man after the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the man who was shot was the driver or a passenger.

This is a breaking report. ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather further information. Come back to this post for updates.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.