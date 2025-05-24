Suspect allegedly believed handyman was dating his girlfriend before victim's body was found in box

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible motive has been revealed in the murder of a handyman whose body was found in a box last week at a home in northwest Harris County.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Suspect charged with murder after contractor's body found in box in NW Harris County home, HCSO says

During a court appearance Thursday, prosecutors said Steven Eberly, the man accused of the murder, believed the victim was in a relationship with his girlfriend.

Investigators said the girlfriend, who owns the home on Tim Allen Court, had been dating Eberly for about five months. Officials say she told Eberly the handyman was coming over to do some work as she left for her job.

Eberly is accused of killing the victim last Friday at his girlfriend's home. Police say he later asked another man to help move items from the house, who then discovered the body.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the woman denied having a romantic relationship with the victim.