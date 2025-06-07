DNA twist reopens case of Joel Osteen's great-aunt's brutal 2006 killing

Nearly 20 years after the brutal murder of Joel Osteen's great-aunt, the case is once again under investigation.

Johnnie Daniel, 84, was found bludgeoned to death inside her home in 2006. The murder weapon, a hammer, was recovered at the scene, but justice has remained elusive.

"It's sad someone would do that to an old, defenseless lady," a neighbor said at the time.

Eyewitness News was there in the days following the crime, as Daniel's family and neighbors grappled with the shocking loss.

"She didn't meet a stranger," a family member told ABC13 back in 2006. "Kind-hearted and just a wonderful lady."

In November 2006, the Harris County Sheriff's Office charged Edric Wilson with capital murder. He was already in custody after being accused of stabbing a neighbor in an unrelated aggravated assault case.

But for the next 18 years, Wilson's legal path took numerous turns. Court records show he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, bouncing between jail and the state mental hospital.

Then, last year, in a major development, re-testing of DNA evidence cast new doubt on the case. In August, the Harris County District Attorney's Office moved to dismiss the capital murder charge against Wilson, citing insufficient evidence.

Wilson has since been released on parole in connection with the unrelated assault case.

Now, investigators are back to square one.

"The Johnnie Daniel case from 2006 remains open and very much active. It is currently assigned to our Homicide Unit," said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the sheriff's office on Friday.

"When or if HCSO discovers new evidence, prosecutors will assess the case and determine whether or not anyone should face charges," Courtney Fischer, Chief of Communications for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said in response.

Daniel was the great-aunt of Pastor Joel Osteen on his mother's side.

Lakewood Church did not respond to a request for comment.

