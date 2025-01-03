Murder charge filed against man accused of shooting his cousin 25 times in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of shooting his cousin, who was also his roommate, more than a dozen times on Thursday afternoon, killing him.

Quinton Waldo Lee, 23, is charged with the murder after he allegedly shot the victim 25 times and took off.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene at 8447 Sterlingshire Street at about 2 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

HPD believes the two men, who were cousins, got into an argument before Lee pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Lee was arrested just a few blocks from the scene and taken to jail.

The identify of the victim, who was 28, is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

