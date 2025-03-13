Murder charge dismissed against man accused in shooting death of woman in 2024, docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case against a man who was accused of killing a woman in her apartment in southwest Houston has been dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to court documents.

Camilo Ayala was charged with murder in the shooting death of Kenia Molina, a mother of two children, at her apartment complex on Forum Park Drive on Sept. 30, 2024.

At the time of the incident, Molina left her 3-year-old son with a babysitter, according to police. When she did not pick him up, his grandparents went to her apartment, where they found her dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents reveal that Ayala has a prior sexual charge from June 2024. Two and a half months later, police believe that he went home with Guardado Molina, shot her, and then stole her purse.

In 2020, an ex-girlfriend accused Ayala of assault and told detectives that he put a gun to his head, according to court records.

SEE ALSO: Police search for suspect in mother's murder, plea for possible rape victims to come forward