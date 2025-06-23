Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike during collision with car in N. Houston, HPD says

The collision reportedly happened when the driver hit the biker after running a red light.

The collision reportedly happened when the driver hit the biker after running a red light.

The collision reportedly happened when the driver hit the biker after running a red light.

The collision reportedly happened when the driver hit the biker after running a red light.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike after a collision with another car in north Houston overnight.

The crash happened just around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 16000 block of Imperial Valley.

According to HPD, a driver in a gray Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in Imperial when they reportedly ran a red light and hit the 49-year-old man, causing him to be ejected from the bike.

The driver of the Tacoma then veered off the road onto a curb, under the overpass, and hit a concrete barrier.

HPD said the man on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials did not say if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

An investigation remains underway.