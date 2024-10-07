Mother seeks answers a year and a half after daughter's body found in suitcase in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A San Antonio mother is renewing calls for information into her daughter's mysterious death.

Thirty-six-year-old Allison Lozano was discovered naked and stuffed inside a suitcase on Imperial Drive in North Harris County in May of 2023.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Lozano had been dead for at least two weeks.

Lozano, originally from San Antonio, was homeless during the short time she lived here in Houston.

The investigation focuses on who she was hanging around with while she was here, something not even her mom, Alice Rodriguez, knows at this point.

"The fact that she laid there for days and days, it just breaks my heart," Rodriguez, who lives in San Antonio, said.

Lozano's body was badly decomposed when police found her.

Investigators believe she died somewhere else, and the suspect, or suspects, moved her to the grass field in hopes she'd stay hidden in the tall grass.

"I want to say it was April, April the 19 was the last time I talked to her," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said her daughter had just gotten out of jail when she made that call.

Houston was meant to be a fresh start after several years of battling mental illness and drug addiction.

"I worried about her all the time, and it's like, when I knew she was in prison, I knew she was relatively safe," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez cares for all three of her daughter's children, the youngest being eight years old.

She contemplated going to Houston when Lozano seemingly fell off the earth.

"I didn't know where to start because she didn't even have a phone or anything," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez made the trip to Houston after all but under the worst circumstances.

"I wanted to see her body, I had to see her body," Rodriguez said.

On Tuesday, it will be exactly a year and five months since Lozano's body was found.

Due to advanced decomposition, her final cause of death is not yet known. It is unclear if Lozano was killed or died of other causes before being dumped.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still active, but they haven't specified if they have any suspects.

"Even with everything she did or didn't do, they shouldn't have done that," Rodriguez said.

Lozano battled demons all of her life having been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Rodriguez said she wanted to get better, but drugs were her way of self-medicating.

"She's not fighting anymore, she's at peace now and I am grateful for that, but I miss her," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez believes they'll see one another again.

Until then, she's hoping whoever discarded her child like trash will own up to what they did.

