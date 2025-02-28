Thousands of trail riders arriving in Houston ahead of 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 2,000 trail riders on 11 different routes are descending on Houston's Memorial Park preceding the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The trail riders will stay at the park on Friday night, in advance of their final trek to downtown Houston on Saturday morning for the HLSR Parade.

To make room for the trail rides, large portions of Memorial Park are shut down through Saturday at 4 p.m. The park and Memorial Drive will remain open, but some routes and sections are shut down for trail ride activities, according to the Memorial Park Conservancy.

The Memorial Park closures include the West Memorial Loop Drive, the Picnic Loop parking lot and restrooms, the running complex parking lot and restrooms, the commuter trail from Picnic Loop to the Running Trails Center, and the Living Bridge.

From Memorial Park, trail riders will make their way to Downtown Houston on Saturday morning, where the parade begins at Walker and Bagby at 10 a.m.

