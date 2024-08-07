Woman killed at N. Harris Co. bus stop as law enforcement chased 'career criminal,' authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect hit and killed a woman waiting for a bus Wednesday, and authorities said the driver kept going before crashing elsewhere in north Harris County.

The fatal crash stemmed from a chase that started at about 2:15 p.m. involving the Montgomery County Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and 43-year-old Joseph Jebbia, who's wanted for an aggravated assault warrant out of Montgomery County, authorities said.

Deputies tried pulling Jebbia over, but he took off. The chase went on, leading law enforcement into the Houston area, and it was at the North Freeway and West Road where Jebbia allegedly caused a tragic chain reaction.

Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Jebbia ran a red light, hit another vehicle, and then proceeded to hit the woman who was waiting at the bus stop. Despite hitting the woman, Spencer said Jebbia continued leading the pursuit until he crashed on State Highway 249 and Smiling Wood Lane.

Only ABC13 obtained surveillance video from a nearby gas station showing the moment Jebbia flew down Highway 249, hit a car, and spun into the intersection.

Law enforcement then swarmed in and surrounded his vehicle. Officers pulled him out of his Chevy Tahoe and took him into custody.

After the crash, deputies reportedly found a loaded assault rifle, body armor, and drugs, believed to be almost one kilo of fentanyl, in Jebbia's vehicle.

Spencer added that Jebbia is a "career criminal with a history of violence" who vowed not to go back to jail again.

"It's about time he's taken off the streets forever," Spencer said.

Jebbia was arrested at the scene and taken to Harris County Jail.

The identity of the woman hit at the bus stop is not known. Authorities only said she's a Hispanic woman in her 50s.

The Houston Police Department said it will also investigate the crash portion of this scene since it occurred within city limits.