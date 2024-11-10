Missouri City leaders approve contractors for new housing rehabilitation program

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Missouri City residents who qualify can apply for housing improvements funded by a federal program.
At a Nov. 4 meeting, Missouri City City Council approved contracts with five contractors for housing rehabilitation services funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program. The federally funded program provides funds to cities to serve low- to moderate-income individuals.
Approved contractors include:
The contracts are set to last three years and cannot exceed $200,000 annually per company and will be used on a needs basis, according to agenda documents. On Aug. 14, council approved spending $141,295 of the anticipated $325,070 in federal funds for the 2024-25 program year on the housing rehabilitation program.
The city's Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program aims to fund at least 10 minor home repairs for qualified individuals in Missouri City, according to agenda documents. Additionally, each project must cost no more than $20,000, however the city may make exceptions for up to $30,000.
Repairs can include:
According to the program's application, applicants must:
In August, City Council approved the city's high priorities for the use of the grant funding for the next five years, which included: Assistance for people with a disability Code enforcement Mental health Housing rehabilitation Battered individuals Meals on Wheels Educational services, including scholarship and adult basic education Infrastructure Emergency repairs Get involved
Qualified residents are encouraged to apply, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are used, according to the city's website.
