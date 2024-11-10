Missouri City leaders approve contractors for new housing rehabilitation program

The contracts are set to last three years and cannot exceed $200,000 annually per company and will be used on a needs basis, according to agenda documents. On Aug. 14, council approved spending $141,295 of the anticipated $325,070 in federal funds for the 2024-25 program year on the housing rehabilitation program.

The city's Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program aims to fund at least 10 minor home repairs for qualified individuals in Missouri City, according to agenda documents. Additionally, each project must cost no more than $20,000, however the city may make exceptions for up to $30,000.

Repairs can include:

Septic systems,

sewer hookups or plumbing repairs

Structural improvements for floors, walls, ceilings or foundations

Electrical, heat, hot water or air conditioning repairs

Lead or asbestos removal

Windows or roof repairs

Insulation and/or energy efficiency improvements

City or code violations

Accessibility improvements

Porch or steps

According to the program's application, applicants must:

Be the owner of a single-family home in Missouri City city limits and must have lived in the home for at least one year

Not be behind on mortgage payments, delinquent in real estate taxes or property owners association assessments

Have sufficient home insurance, and flood insurance must be obtained if the area is in a floodplain

Not have received rehabilitation assistance from the city in the past five years

Meet HUD's income requirements and be classified as the low- to moderate-income level

Zooming out

In August, City Council approved the city's high priorities for the use of the grant funding for the next five years, which included: Assistance for people with a disability Code enforcement Mental health Housing rehabilitation Battered individuals Meals on Wheels Educational services, including scholarship and adult basic education Infrastructure Emergency repairs Get involved

Qualified residents are encouraged to apply, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are used, according to the city's website.

For additional information, visit our ABC13 partners on the Community Impact Newspapers website.