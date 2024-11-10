24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Missouri City leaders approve contractors for new housing rehabilitation program

ByAubrey Vogel Community Impact Newspaper logo
Sunday, November 10, 2024 6:44PM
MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Missouri City residents who qualify can apply for housing improvements funded by a federal program.

The overview

At a Nov. 4 meeting, Missouri City City Council approved contracts with five contractors for housing rehabilitation services funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program. The federally funded program provides funds to cities to serve low- to moderate-income individuals.

Approved contractors include:

  • Byrdson Service LLC
  • DSW Homes LLC
  • Santex Building Company LLC
  • The Restoration Team
  • J.C. Cantera Homes Inc.

    The contracts are set to last three years and cannot exceed $200,000 annually per company and will be used on a needs basis, according to agenda documents. On Aug. 14, council approved spending $141,295 of the anticipated $325,070 in federal funds for the 2024-25 program year on the housing rehabilitation program.

    The city's Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program aims to fund at least 10 minor home repairs for qualified individuals in Missouri City, according to agenda documents. Additionally, each project must cost no more than $20,000, however the city may make exceptions for up to $30,000.

    Repairs can include:

    • Septic systems,
    • sewer hookups or plumbing repairs
    • Structural improvements for floors, walls, ceilings or foundations
    • Electrical, heat, hot water or air conditioning repairs
    • Lead or asbestos removal
    • Windows or roof repairs
    • Insulation and/or energy efficiency improvements
    • City or code violations
    • Accessibility improvements
    • Porch or steps

    According to the program's application, applicants must:

    • Be the owner of a single-family home in Missouri City city limits and must have lived in the home for at least one year
    • Not be behind on mortgage payments, delinquent in real estate taxes or property owners association assessments
    • Have sufficient home insurance, and flood insurance must be obtained if the area is in a floodplain
    • Not have received rehabilitation assistance from the city in the past five years
    • Meet HUD's income requirements and be classified as the low- to moderate-income level

    Zooming out

    In August, City Council approved the city's high priorities for the use of the grant funding for the next five years, which included: Assistance for people with a disability Code enforcement Mental health Housing rehabilitation Battered individuals Meals on Wheels Educational services, including scholarship and adult basic education Infrastructure Emergency repairs Get involved

    Qualified residents are encouraged to apply, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are used, according to the city's website.

    For additional information, visit our ABC13 partners on the Community Impact Newspapers website.

