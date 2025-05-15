'Dad, I'm alive': Missing Georgia woman found safe in remote California cabin

A 27-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks in the Fresno County mountains has been found alive.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Georgia woman who was missing for almost a month in Fresno County, California has been found safe.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Tiffany Slaton was found safe Wednesday near Lake Edison.

"I can't wait to see and hug her," Tiffany's mom, Fredrina, said.

The 27-year-old's family was overjoyed by the news.

"A ton of weight has been lifted," her dad, Bobby, said.

"Bobby was crying, and I didn't know what was going on, and I just grabbed somebody and said, 'Can I hug you?'" Fredrina added.

Slaton was on a solo camping trip across the Sierra.

She was last seen in the Shaver Lake area on April 24 and reported missing on April 29.

"We talk to Tiffany all the time, and to know that I couldn't talk to her for Mother's Day, it was really hard," Fredrina said.

The search spanned nearly 600 square miles and came to an end at the Vermilion Valley Resort on Wednesday, about 45 miles from where she was last seen.

The owner of the resort, Christopher Gutierrez, says he was checking on his property when he saw that a door to one of his cabins was open.

"She pops out, didn't say a word, just ran up, and all she wanted was a hug," Gutierrez recalled.

Gutierrez immediately called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to get Slaton some help.

He says he leaves the cabins unlocked for moments just like this: hikers in need.

"From what she told us, there was a blizzard and she pushed through that blizzard and the first thing she saw was a cabin, and she held up in the cabin through the night," Gutierrez explained.

He says locals are shocked and relieved she survived.

"It's unbelievable. She survived solely, I want to say from what I remember her saying, solely off of leeks," he said.

As he brought her down the mountain to meet deputies, she was able to call her dad.

"She said, 'Dad, I'm alive, and I'm sorry, but I'm alive and I wanted to call you and let you know I'm alive,'" her dad said through tears.

Officials said Tiffany was dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition.

"This is one of the best birthday presents that Tiffany could receive because tomorrow is her birthday," Bobby said.

"Happy Birthday, Tiffany," both parents said together.

Her parents say they've trained their kids to survive just about anything and expressed lots of thanks to first responders, the community media, and the owner of the resort.

Tiffany was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Her parents will be coming out to Fresno on Thursday to wish her happy birthday in person.

