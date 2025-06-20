3 men arrested after targeting multiple homes in Brazos County in daytime break-ins, officials say

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Several home burglaries in Brazos County resulted in the arrest of three Houston men, according to officials.

Officials said over several weeks, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Bryan, and College Station police departments responded to multiple daytime break-ins.

The investigation continued, and officials learned that the suspects, identified as Carlos Daniel Cordova-Valencia, Jann Hayler Cuero-Garces, and Bryan Fernando Nunez-Arboleda, would allegedly scout homes to target them.

According to the BCSO, one of the suspects allegedly would knock on the homeowner's door and act as a service provider, while the other two would go to the back of the residence and wait. Police said that if no one answered the door, the suspects would force their way inside.

On June 18, Bryan PD's Criminal Investigations Division officials located the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150, outside Bryan City limits. The car was found in the Oakmont neighborhood, which had recently been targeted. Officers contained to monitor the car as it drove through multiple neighborhoods, BCSO said.

A short time later, officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple suspects who were seen leaving backyards in the neighborhood.

Officers then took the suspects into custody without incident. It is unclear what the suspects were able to take from the homes.

All three were taken and booked for attempted burglary of habitation and possession of criminal instruments, police said. One of the suspects, Valencia, had an outstanding warrant for choking a family member, officials said.

Officials said more charges could be on the way.