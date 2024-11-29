Man chased down before being shot and killed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was chased down and fatally shot in a north Houston neighborhood.

Houston Police Department officers found the shooting victim on Melbourne Street near Jensen Drive at about 1 a.m. on Friday. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe the shooters were inside a black SUV when they chased the victim, who was walking down the street.

"Those suspects began firing at the victim, who fell a short way away from where he was shot," HPD Lt. T. Riley said. "That suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction."

Authorities said they don't yet have a description of the suspects and are still working to identify the victim.

