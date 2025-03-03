New MD Anderson Cancer Center research reveals rise in cervical cancer

How common is cervical cancer? Data from a new MD Anderson Cancer Center research reveals that more women are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

How common is cervical cancer? Data from a new MD Anderson Cancer Center research reveals that more women are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

How common is cervical cancer? Data from a new MD Anderson Cancer Center research reveals that more women are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

How common is cervical cancer? Data from a new MD Anderson Cancer Center research reveals that more women are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A report released on Monday by MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers reveals a troubling trend in cervical cancer.

After decades of progress, new data shows more women are being diagnosed now than in the past.

The research shows white women in rural areas are developing cervical cancer at higher rates across the country.

This is being described as a "troubling finding," considering how preventable this type of cancer is.

Doctors believe we have the tools we need, noting that screenings and vaccines are highly effective in preventing cervical cancer.

However, data shows a 1% increase per year among white women in rural counties.

That may not sound like much, but it adds up to a 10% increase in the next decade if these women don't get access to affordable treatment.

"We're seeing common disease we thought we were winning on. We're really struggling against them. We need to take this moment to think about the investments we need in public health and preventative healthcare," Dr. Jane Montealegre with MD Anderson Cancer Center said.

Right now, during Women's History Month, Dr. Montleagre is encouraging women to make their annual appointments, get screened for cervical cancer, and schedule HPV vaccinations for pre-teens.

She also said she's closely watching the new budget proposal in Washington.

If it leads to Medicaid cuts and people lose coverage, she said reversing this trend will become even more challenging.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

