Mayor John Whitmire says Judge Lina Hidalgo is considering not running for re-election

Mayor Whitmire's comments on Judge Hidalgo's potential decision not to seek re-election, sparking concerns for the future Harris County judge race.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County judge election is two years away, but after what happened this week, experts believe it could very well impact the outcome.

While millions were in the dark following severe windstorms in May, an awkward exchange took place during a news conference between Mayor John Whitmire and Judge Lina Hidalgo.

"I'm glad I made the approval list," Whitmire told Hidalgo.

"Mayor, this is a disaster. This is not the time," Hidalgo said back.

The public issues are again front and center. This time, it's about what Whitmire told our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

During an interview, the mayor said Hidalgo doesn't plan to seek re-election because of mental health and stress. Last year, Hidalgo took three months off for mental leave.

"Be careful what you wish for," Rice University political science professor Bob Stein said.

Stein believes Whitmire made the comments because he doesn't want Hidalgo to run for office.

"I think if he were to, how can I put this delicately, keep his mouth shut, he might be able to ease out Ms. Hidalgo from the primary," Stein explained.

What was more surprising to Stein was Hidalgo's response. A spokesperson didn't deny Whitmire's statement to the Chronicle, saying no decision has been made.

Stein says that will spark a lot of interest from potential candidates.

"She didn't say she was running for certain," Stein said. "She's left the door open. When you leave the door open like that, you bring in people."

ABC13 reached out to Hidalgo's office but didn't hear back.

We did hear back from Whitmire's spokesperson, who sent us a statement:

"The Houston Chronicle asked Mayor Whitmire about his relationship with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. He said he had no problem working with her, especially when informing city and county residents about weather emergencies.

Mayor Whitmire also shared what he has been told by multiple people: that she did not plan to run again for personal reasons and that he would continue working with her as long as she holds the position. Mayor Whitmire is committed to collaborating for the safety and well-being of our community."

Experts said it may not be in the community's best interest to have awkward exchanges during natural disasters and get ahead of someone else's major announcement.

"It's not good," Stein explained. "I don't think we can show any evidence that it's had an adverse effect, but I can say this for certain-- we are not by any means out of the woods in the near future with natural disasters."

Even if Hidalgo doesn't run, she still has two years left in her term.

