May 2024 derecho: 1 year later, scientists are still studying impact of high winds in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday marks one year since a rare derecho swept through southeast Texas, bringing winds upwards of 100 mph to the city of Houston.

It was the first time in years that winds of that magnitude impacted Houston, specifically the downtown area. While the 2024 May Derecho was an extreme thunderstorm wind event that was rare to see along the Gulf Coast, the hurricane-force winds it produced could impact the region again.

That's why researchers at the University of Houston are working to learn how high winds' speed and direction can impact the city of Houston's unique makeup. The team of researchers was on the ground right after the derecho to catalog the damage. Now, they're using simulations to outline what future measures might need to be taken to keep these structures standing tall.

One of the main findings was how wind gusts downtown were amplified due to a wind tunneling effect, which was made even more complex given the makeup of the buildings in Houston and their age.

"The wind tunnel effect is a function of the shape of the building, the vicinity of the buildings, how many buildings are around," said Dimitrious Kalliontzis, Assistant Professor at the University of Houston. He showed ABC13 simulations his students were working on with how high winds move around buildings.

One concern is that the current building code for the downtown area might not account for those amplified winds. Most buildings in downtown Houston are built to withstand 100 mph winds. But Houston Public Works tells ABC13 that many of the structures in the city are not located in a region that would warrant a different building code and impact protection for higher wind gusts. That's because of a national designation given by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The good news is that these buildings can be retrofitted to better withstand high wind events. This can be done through reinforcements to windows and their framing. Some of the most visual elements from the 2024 May Derecho were when windows were blown out from buildings around Wells Fargo Plaza.

While the threat of another derecho event for Houston is low, the region could face hurricane-force winds from tropical or severe weather. So, if you're downtown during severe storms with predicted high winds, the best advice is to seek shelter indoors, away from windows.

