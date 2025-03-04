Matagorda County wildfire spreads rapidly with strong winds, road closures in place

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are working to contain an active wildfire that has already burned 65 acres in Matagorda County.

Officials said the fire is burning just west of the township of Midfield and is 0% contained. Due to Tuesday's windy weather, the flames are continuing to spread.

FM 111 has been closed at County Road 454, and people are urged to avoid the area to allow first responders to continue their work.

Seven volunteer fire departments are on the scene, working to contain the blaze.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

