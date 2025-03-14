Man accused of smuggling people into country and holding them at a 'stash house', records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail on accusations of smuggling individuals into the country and holding them for ransom.

Manuel Gaspar Martin, 23, is charged with smuggling persons and operating a stash house. His bond was set at $200,000, although a magistrate said in probable cause court that he was being held for ICE.

Authorities learned that Martin was making threats to one of the female victim's husbands to force her into prostitution or kill her if he did not receive additional money, court records say.

Martin was arrested during a traffic stop, and court records say he had possession of the phone used to make the threats.

Through the investigation, authorities were able to locate the stash house.

"They found (the female victim) in the closet," a magistrate said. "There were also apparently some other people who had been smuggled into the country."

In total, authorities rescued three people from the home. ABC13 was not able to confirm where the home was located.

ABC13 reached out to ICE for more information and is awaiting a response.

