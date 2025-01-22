Man and woman found dead by first responders just hours apart, Houston OEM says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found by emergency crews on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management said they were "saddened to report two people were found deceased today by first responders."

According to the agency, a man was found unresponsive in front of a southeast Houston-area church at 7198 Dixie Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials said the victim had been reported missing last week, on Jan. 18, and was last seen leaving a home along Durfee Street.

Then, at about 12:25 p.m., Houston OEM said a woman was found dead in a parking lot at 1805 Congress Street in downtown, about 20 minutes away from the first scene.

Houston police did not release additional information about either case.

It's unclear if the deaths were related to this week's cold weather.

The cause of death of both victims is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner's office.

