Man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds in east Harris County, sheriff says

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 8:02PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in east Harris County after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The scene is unfolding in the 14600 block of Brownwood. Gonzalez said they responded to a call in the area, and found a woman and a man dead.

Officials at the scene say it appears to be a double homicide. There's no immediate word on any possible suspect or motive.

ABC13 is monitoring the situation and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

