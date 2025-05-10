24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect claims self-defense in shooting that killed man loitering at NE Houston hotel, HPD says

Brianna Willis Image
ByBrianna Willis KTRK logo
Saturday, May 10, 2025 1:19PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a motel along the East Freeway on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said a man in his 20s, who was loitering, was shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn, not far from Centerwood.

HPD said witnesses reported that an argument broke out and then gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.

Police said officers have a man in his 50s or 60s detained for questioning right now, who is claiming self-defense.

Authorities initially told Eyewitness News that they believed the case would go to a grand jury, but now they are waiting to see what charges may be filed as they continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW