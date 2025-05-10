Suspect claims self-defense in shooting that killed man loitering at NE Houston hotel, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a motel along the East Freeway on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department said a man in his 20s, who was loitering, was shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn, not far from Centerwood.

HPD said witnesses reported that an argument broke out and then gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.

Police said officers have a man in his 50s or 60s detained for questioning right now, who is claiming self-defense.

Authorities initially told Eyewitness News that they believed the case would go to a grand jury, but now they are waiting to see what charges may be filed as they continue to investigate.

