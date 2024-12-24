Family of dad shot to death in NE Harris County coping with loss days before Christmas

Six children will have to spend Christmas without their father this year, after he was shot and killed over the weekend at the Haverstock Hills Apartments in northeast Harris County.

Six children will have to spend Christmas without their father this year, after he was shot and killed over the weekend at the Haverstock Hills Apartments in northeast Harris County.

Six children will have to spend Christmas without their father this year, after he was shot and killed over the weekend at the Haverstock Hills Apartments in northeast Harris County.

Six children will have to spend Christmas without their father this year, after he was shot and killed over the weekend at the Haverstock Hills Apartments in northeast Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six children will have to spend Christmas without their father this year after he was shot and killed over the weekend at the Haverstock Hills Apartments in northeast Harris County.

Shana Morgan said a neighbor alerted their family Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that her husband, Larry Duncan, had been shot in the apartment complex. She told ABC13 she rushed to his side just a few buildings over from where they lived, but it was too late.

"I didn't have any shoes on. I didn't have no jacket on, and I ran down to where he was at. I was on the ground, holding his hand," Morgan said tearfully. "He was dead already."

Morgan said she doesn't know what Duncan, 36, was doing on that side of the complex or why someone would want to kill her husband. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they have not identified a suspect or motive in this case.

RELATED: Suspect on the run after man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

Family members told ABC13 he leaves behind two children and four stepchildren, who are still trying to process his death. His wife and cousin said they will remember him as a kind, giving, and outgoing person, who neighbors called endearingly as "Bear."

"If you asked for the shirt off his body, he would give it to you. If you asked for money, he'd give it to you. He was a big, cuddly teddy bear," said Morgan.

ABC13 has reported about crime at the Haverstock Hills Apartments multiple times over the last few years. In 2024 alone, a man was shot and killed at the complex in May and a 56-year-old woman was murdered there in September.

READ MORE: Investigators working to identify suspect who murdered woman inside Haverstock Hills Apartments

Morgan said they were aware of past incidents and planned to move out next year. She shared that this is something that is now going to haunt her for the rest of her life.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact HCSO's Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.