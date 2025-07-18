Man shot to death at Springs, suspected shooter detained, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Spring are investigating the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road in the county's northside. When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead.

As the investigation continues, authorities said the suspected shooter was identified and is currently detained.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately released.