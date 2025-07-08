HPD wants to speak with person of interest in shooting death of man in Greenspoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said they are looking to speak with a 22-year-old who may have information on the shooting of a 37-year-old in Greenspoint on Monday night.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Seminar Drive in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated but later pronounced dead. The identification of the victim was not immediately released.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other dead.

Police said the suspected gunman fled in a car, but they don't have a good description of the killer or the vehicle.

According to HPD, they've identified Daniel Michael Lewis Jr. as a person of interest who could have information about the shooting

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

