Woman's boyfriend shot to death by her brother during argument in NW Harris Co., authorities said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between a couple escalated when the woman's brother shot her boyfriend to death, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened Monday, March 17, at about 7:30 p.m. in northwest Harris County. Authorities responded to a 911 call where a woman said her boyfriend had been shot after a disturbance.

According to authorities, a man and woman who lived at the apartment complex at 14150 SH-249 had an argument earlier in the day. As a result, the woman left but later returned with several family members to pick up some of her stuff.

During that moment, an argument turned physical between the woman's boyfriend and her brother. At least two weapons were pulled out during the fight, and the woman's brother fatally shot her boyfriend, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect initially fled the scene but later returned and cooperated with detectives.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office declined to accept a murder charge at this time, and the case will be referred to a grand jury, which will determine if the deadly force was fitting in this case.

