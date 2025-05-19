Only on 13: Driver with spoofed vanity plate runs up toll bill for driver with real plate

The driver of the real license plate on his car says the other driver is racking up tolls under his name.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jason Sung paid the State of Texas to lock in the license plate "5.0 GPA" for his white Ford Mustang for the next five years.

"I'm not a good student, or I don't have a good grade, but I just thought it's a funny plate," Sung said. "I really liked it."

He recently found out that someone else affixed a fake plate to their black Ford Mustang with the same phrase on it.

Sung said he saw that his Harris County Toll Road Authority account auto-replenished recently, which was strange to him since he very infrequently uses the toll roads.

A check of his HCTRA account showed dozens of toll charges, many during a month-long period when he was out of the country and his car was parked in the garage. He found toll charges dating back to at least January that he knows he is not responsible for.

"It's just pretty much every day," Sung said.

Sung said he reached out to HCTRA to find out what was going on, and a customer service representative pulled up photos of the car making the charges.

"They asked me, 'Hey, does your vehicle happen to be black with yellow lightning bolts on the back? And I told them, 'No, my car is completely white,'" Sung recalled.

He was sent the photo by HCTRA of the vehicle showing the same license plate saying "5.0 GPA."

"Even a person who doesn't even have a driver's license can tell you that's not a Texas plate," Sung said.

In addition to showing the same custom phrase, it also showed the other driver's Instagram handle.

ABC13 spoke to the other driver on social media. He said he ordered the plate from Arizona and knew the plate was fake. He said he has been pulled over for it several times. He said he did not know it was registered to anyone else and asked ABC13 if Sung would consider changing his license plate. He did not indicate if he would be willing to get the legitimate plate through the state.

After additional conversation, the other driver said he would take the plate off his car.

Sung filed a police report with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. They told ABC13 on Monday afternoon that they were still investigating.

HCTRA said their team has been reviewing all of the transactions on Sung's account and will credit him back the tolls charged by the other driver.

