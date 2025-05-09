Man dies in shootout with girlfriend's ex during custody exchange in NE Houston, HCSO says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend during a Thursday evening child custody exchange.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Aldine Bender Road. Deputies arrived at the business parking lot and found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said before the shooting, the victim and his girlfriend arrived to pick up the woman's 3-year-old child from his father, her ex-boyfriend.

There were some words exchanged between the two men before they both pulled out weapons and began shooting at each other, officials said.

The victim was hit, and the woman's ex-boyfriend fled the scene on foot, officials said. HCSO said the woman and the child weren't near the gunfire exchange and were uninjured.

HCSO said all information will be submitted to the district attorney's office pending the finding of the shooter.