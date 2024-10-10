Man killed in shooting near west Houston apartment complex on Westpark Drive, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston on Thursday morning.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Sunstream Villas Apartments at 10085 Westpark Drive.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where several HPD vehicles were seen blocking off the complex. Crime scene tape was placed around a dumpster near what appeared to be a pool of blood.

HPD said a man was found shot at the apartment complex and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said what exactly led up to the shooting is unclear. A 911 caller was arriving to work when they said they noticed a man stumbling through the trees near the apartment complex. They said he collapsed near the dumpster and asked for help, saying he had been shot.

Police found a handgun at the scene. HPD said investigators were canvassing for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

