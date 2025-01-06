24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Officer shoots and kills suspect in northeast Houston, police say

Monday, January 6, 2025
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer shot and killed a suspect Monday morning in northeast Houston, Houston police said.

According to preliminary information from HPD, this all started as a burglary of a vehicle call at 7:55 a.m. in the 7300 block of Caddo Street near Homestead Road.

The officer shot the man, who died.

Police said they will release more information at the scene.

