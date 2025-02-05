Construction crew member killed in trench collapse in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead following reports of a trench rescue in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston fire crews responded to an unknown collapse, which was upgraded to a trench collapse, at about 1:52 p.m. at the Stoneriver Apartments on 8901 Bissonnet Street on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the trench is approximately 8 feet deep.

HFD found a construction crew performing CPR on another crew member.

Witnesses told law enforcement that two construction crew employees were inside the trench when the collapse happened.

Authorities say one was able to escape while the other didn't make it.

Officials pronounced one of the construction workers dead at around 2 p.m.

An investigation is still ongoing.

