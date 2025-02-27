24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Deadly shooting prompts closure on North Loop EB flyover, police say

Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:10AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death on the North Loop on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to the eastbound North Loop flyover at northbound Eastex Freeway at around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man was found unconscious in a truck at the flyover. Shortly after, the man was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say that the ramp from the North Loop eastbound to the northbound Eastex Freeway is closed, and it's unclear when it will reopen.

Investigators are trying to determine if road rage was a factor in the shooting.

