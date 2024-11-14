24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Man convicted for following League City couple home and killing the husband in 2021, officials say

Thursday, November 14, 2024 9:13PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been found guilty of murder for the June 2021 killing of a yacht leader in League City, according to Galveston County officials.

After hours of deliberating, a Galveston County jury found Devan Kristopher Jordan guilty in the shooting death of Jeffrey Johnson.

According to authorities, the conviction followed a monthslong crime spree in 2021, which included multiple armed robberies by a gang that followed victims from expensive restaurants to their homes, which is what happened in Johnson's case.

Officials said Johnson and his wife had a special dinner at the Capital Grille in the Galleria area. Afterward, the couple got into Johnson's Jaguar and drove home to a gated community in League City. The couple was said to have been followed by the suspects inside a white Mercedes GLE.

Once parked in the garage, Johnson's wife went inside the home, and that's when the suspects attacked Johnson and shot him.

Despite the suspects fleeing the area, a neighbor's surveillance video captures the vehicle, and Jordan's DNA was recovered from a cup left in the street outside the community. Law enforcement was also able to track down Jordan's phone from the restaurant in Houston to Johnson's home.

In a joint investigation, which also included the Los Angeles Police Department, officials learned that Johnson's killing was part of a series of aggravated robberies, home invasions, and other offenses taking place in the Houston area.

Jordan's conviction carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to authorities.

