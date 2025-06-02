24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot and killed after call for welfare check in west Harris County, deputies say

Chaz Miller Image
ByChaz Miller KTRK logo
Monday, June 2, 2025 3:17PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in west Harris County on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a welfare check at a complex on South Mason Road around 2 a.m.

Sgt. Greg Pinkins said when deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man by the trash dumpster with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann along Katy Freeway, where he died.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-308-3600.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW