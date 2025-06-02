Man shot and killed after call for welfare check in west Harris County, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in west Harris County on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a welfare check at a complex on South Mason Road around 2 a.m.

Sgt. Greg Pinkins said when deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man by the trash dumpster with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann along Katy Freeway, where he died.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-308-3600.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.