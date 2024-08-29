Man found dead from gunshot wound inside crashed truck near Alief-area apartment, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in west Harris County on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported crash at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a man in his mid-30s was found shot inside a truck after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle.

CPR was administered by EMS, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing two Black men wearing dark clothing running from the victim's vehicle shortly after hearing gunshots and observing the crash.

A detailed description of the suspects hasn't been provided, and the sheriff's office said investigators are working to find a motive for the deadly shooting.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

