Man fires shots at officers, sparking SWAT standoff, Pearland police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of firing shots at Pearland police officers, sparking a SWAT standoff, has been taken into custody, according to police.

Pearland police said officers were called to an apartment complex at 2701 Old Alvin Road around 8:45 a.m. Sunday after a concerned citizen spotted bullet holes in the door of an apartment.

When officers arrived, they determined the bullet holes originated from inside the unit.

The officers used a ballistic shield for protection as they approached the apartment door and knocked. That's when Pearland PD said the suspect fired shots at them from inside.

Fortunately, at least one of the rounds hit the ballistic shield, and no officers were injured, officials said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, sparking a SWAT unit response. He was later taken into custody at 11:50 a.m.

Further information about the suspect's arrest was not immediately released.

