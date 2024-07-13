Fight in powerless Humble neighborhood leads to man fatally shooting roommate, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal shooting investigation got underway in Humble on Friday evening after a man gunned down his roommate following an altercation, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 9000 block of Tracelawn Court near Wilson and the Sam Houston Tollway, where officials said the power has yet to be turned on.

When law enforcement arrived, a man, described as a man in his 50s, was found shot.

Officials said the victim and a couple, a man and a woman, resided in a home.

According to investigators, it appeared the two men were outside drinking before getting into a physical altercation before the homeowner pulled out a pistol and shot the victim.

Officials said the homeowner is cooperating with police.

Investigators are now working to figure out next steps including possible charges or if the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was on scene and said that he wants to remind the public to be patient with one another as the area has experienced storms and is still dealing with loss of power.