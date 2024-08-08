WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Positive drug test leads to HPD looking into bargoer's alleged drink tampering, police say

KTRK logo
Friday, August 9, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston authorities need help identifying a man believed to have tampered with someone's drink at a Montrose bar last month.

A surveillance image released by the Houston Police Department shows the suspect wanted in connection with the July 20 incident.

HPD said at about 10 p.m., a man and woman were sitting at a table at Rudyard's in the 2000 block of Waugh Drive.

When the man went to get a drink at the bar, police said the suspect approached the woman at the table, exchanged a few words, and left.

The other man returned to the table and finished the rest of the woman's drink. A few moments later, the man reportedly became ill but was not seriously hurt, police said.

According to HPD, the man took a drug test a few days later and said he tested positive for multiple prescribed meds he claimed he doesn't take.

The man and woman then filed a police report on July 24.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW