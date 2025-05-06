Man armed with butcher knife killed by deputies in northwest Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed by deputies in a medical facility parking lot in northwest Harris County on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect didn't follow orders and had a butcher knife on him.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside the Kelsey Seybold Clinic on Cypress Creek Parkway.

The sheriff's office says a security guard called and reported that a man in an SUV refused to leave the property.

Investigators believe he had been living in his car.

According to the sheriff's office, when the first deputy arrived, the man, who was in his 60s, would not follow orders to roll the window down or open the door.

HCSO says the deputy called for backup and, in the meantime, broke one of the SUV windows trying to get the guy out.

When backup arrived, they opened the door and attempted to shock the man with a stun gun.

"They first attempted to Taser the male. It had some effect, but it wasn't successful enough to have him comply with all the orders, so they wound up physically removing him from the vehicle. He had a butcher knife in his hand, a pretty large knife, and at that point, the deputies discharged their firearm," HCSO Asst. Chief J. Nanny said.

