Texas Republicans embrace 'MAHA' ideals with legislation targeting ultra-processed foods

The "Make America Healthy Again" agenda encourages healthier eating and is being supported by Texas legislators.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Republican lawmakers in Texas are supporting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

Several bills restricting ultra-processed foods are under consideration in Austin.

One bill advancing is restricting what you can purchase with food stamps. Senate Bill 379 passed 22-8 and is now going to the House. It bars food stamp recipients from using their benefits to buy chips, sodas, and other junk food.

Supporters argue the proposal would ensure taxpayer money is spent on nutritious foods. Still, critics worry it could hurt people living in so-called food deserts, where people lack access to healthy food.

Axios reporter Nicole Cobler joined Eyewitness News live Wednesday morning.

She said the so-called 'MAHA' movement is complex because it encourages healthier eating while it can also reject health science.

She called it "a trend that can blur the line between wellness and conspiracy."

If SB 379 is signed into law by the governor, it would need final approval from the Trump administration because the program uses federal dollars.

