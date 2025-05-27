Main break repaired after video shows water shooting several feet into air, flooding the area

Video shows water shooting several feet into the air as cars pass by on a heavily flooded street in southeast Houston on Griggs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Public Works said a water main break has been repaired after causing heavy street flooding in a neighborhood in southeast Houston on Tuesday.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent a tip about the leak in their neighborhood, saying it was flooding their streets.

When ABC13 arrived, photojournalists captured video showing water shooting several feet into the air as cars passed through the high waters on Griggs and South Wayside.

SkyEye was above the main break, where city crews could be seen working to fix the massive leak.

Houston Public Works said crews were made aware of it at about 8 a.m. and finished repairing the main break by 1 p.m.

