League City police advise residents to hang up on cartel scams as fake threats target the area

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The League City Police Department has received numerous reports from residents, saying that they've been contacted by people claiming to be cartel members.

Despite the frightening nature of these threats, the LCPD assures residents that it is all part of a scam.

Officials explained that the scammers use public records to find the names of potential victims and their family members. With this information, they contact residents claiming to be members of a cartel and threaten harm unless a payment is made.

Authorities emphasize that the best course of action is to hang up immediately, block the number, and report any suspicious activity to the police.