League City man accused of breaking into neighbor's apartment and trying to sexually assault her

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of breaking into a woman's home with the intent of sexually assaulting her. Now, League City police are looking into whether he targeted more people.

Police say just after midnight on April 15, Juan Hernandez, 49, broke into a woman's second-story apartment on Constellation, near Marina Bay Drive.

The victim told police she was asleep, but woke up when someone started touching her leg. Investigators say Hernandez, who lives below the woman, was completely naked. He then climbed on top of her, but police say the woman was able to push him away. She told police that Hernandez escaped by jumping over her balcony.

Hernandez was arrested during a traffic stop on April 25 and taken into custody without incident.

Juan Hernandez, 49

Now police are asking anyone else who may have information to come forward.

"We aren't ruling out the possibility that there are other victims," said Jose Ortega, with the League City Police Department. "Definitely, we would like to urge and encourage anyone who might have been in a similar situation, who might recognize his mug shot, to contact Detective Dimasi at the League City Police Department."

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Detective Demasi at 281-338-4173.

Hernandez is currently subject to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.