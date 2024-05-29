Latinx theater festival wraps up 7th season in Houston

For this year's festival, committee members hand-selected four plays that explore humanity, heartbreak, the cultural conflicts within the Latinx communities, and acceptance of life-changing news.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sin Muros: Latinx Theater Festival just wrapped up with their final show in Houston on May 26.

Sin Muros is celebrating its seventh season and features a range of Latinx voices and stories that reflect the diversity of Texas. Their organizer, Caesar Jaques, described it as a celebration of Latinx culture and art by emphasizing the diversity within the diaspora.

The festival welcomes Houstonians to engage in play readings, workshops, and celebrations led by Latinx artists and creators.

Stages, a performing arts theater in Houston, relies on a collaborative committee composed of activists, educators, grassroots organizers, and other important local leaders.

As part of the festival, Stages hosted the Premio Puente (the Bridge Award). The Premio Puente was created in order to recognize the exceptional contributions of leaders in the Houston area Latinx arts community.

Recipients are celebrated during the festival and are honored with a one-of-a-kind award by renowned artist Joseph Blanchard.