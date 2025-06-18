Child dead, several people injured in crash that closed Gulf Fwy SB lanes at Bay Area Blvd, WPD says

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A child is confirmed dead, and several people were injured in a crash that shut down the Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes at Bay Area Boulevard on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Webster Police Department, a Chevrolet Sedan lost control, crossed several lanes of traffic, and struck a concrete barrier just before 4 p.m.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said a small child was confirmed dead as a result of injuries from the crash.

Authorities said multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries, but the exact number and their conditions remain unknown.

SkyEye was overhead as two Life Flight helicopters arrived at the scene and loaded the victims onboard.

City of Webster officials told drivers to expect a prolonged freeway closure. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at the West Bay Area Boulevard exit ramp.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused the accident.