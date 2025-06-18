5-vehicle crash closes all lanes of Gulf Freeway SB at Bay Area Blvd

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- The Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes at Bay Area Boulevard are shut down after a major crash that officials say left multiple people injured on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. and involved five vehicles.

City of Webster officials told drivers to expect a prolonged freeway closure. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at the West Bay Area Boulevard exit ramp.

SkyEye was overhead as two Life Flight helicopters arrived at the scene.

Authorities said multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries, but the exact number and their conditions remain unknown.