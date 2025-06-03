A new attraction at Kemah Boardwalk? Project details revealed for new waterpark

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Kemah Boardwalk appears to be getting a new attraction.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Landry's Seafood House plans to build an entrance to a water park at the former location of Joe's Crab Shack.

The project was filed on May 30 and titled "Convert Joe's Crab Shack to a Future Water Park Entrance Building."

The privately funded project is estimated to cost about $435,000 and is scheduled to begin on July 1. It's projected to be completed by March 2026.

Don't worry, Terry Turney, COO of Kemah Boardwalk, said the new addition won't cause any other attractions to close.

"We're very excited about our latest renovation that will bring new and exciting energy to the Kemah Boardwalk for all ages to enjoy. While the Boardwalk undergoes this transformation, all restaurants and amusements will remain open for guests to continue to enjoy all our offerings. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months ahead," Turney told ABC13.

