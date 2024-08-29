Travel expert shares tips to smooth out your last summer trip ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A record-breaking number of Americans are preparing for one last trip this summer.

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening more than 17 million people between Thursday and next Wednesday. AAA says roads will also be packed with drivers.

Travel expert Pamela Kwiatkowski joined Eyewitness News and talked about tips and tricks for a smooth Labor Day weekend.

She said the best time to head out is Thursday afternoon or Friday after the morning rush hour. People headed out on Saturday are more likely to encounter heavy traffic.

"Make sure you leave with a full gas tank and have lots of water in your vehicles. It's going to be a great weekend, but it's going to be a busy one," she said.

Anyone catching a flight is encouraged to get to the airport early, download your airline's app, and turn on the alerts so that you're notified of delays or cancellations.

The TSA anticipates screening more than 17 million people between Thursday and next Wednesday -- a record for the Labor Day period.

"The number one advice we're hearing right now is do not check a bag," Kwiatkowski said. "If your flight is delayed or canceled and you need to catch a different flight, it's going to be very problematic if your bag isn't with you. So, pack light this weekend."

She also encourages travelers to look into travel insurance for flights, hotel accommodations, and excursions. If you get sick or injured and have to cancel the trip, you'll be covered. She suggested travel health insurance, as well, for people traveling internationally.

With 680,000 people expected to travel in or out of Bush and 210,000 out of Hobby during the Labor Day holiday, here are some survival tips from ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle:

Both airports allow you to reserve parking, which guarantees you a spot and offers a discount. Reservations are accepted up to 12 hours before arrival.

You can stay on top of screening times online. Your airline's app will allow you to see how long those TSA lines are and get digital boarding passes.

If security lines are long at your terminal, you can use a different one to go through security if you're not checking luggage. Then, use the airport's tram system to reach your gate.

People nice enough to be picking someone up from the airport should arrive early and wait in the cellphone lot. That'll keep you out of heavy traffic or from having to circle while you wait.

