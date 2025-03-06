Homeowner hospitalized after being shot in neck by suspect while in garage in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner was shot inside his garage in a La Porte neighborhood Thursday morning, but there is no threat to the community, police said.

It happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Corbin Crest Trail at Bay Landing Circle in the Morgan's Landing neighborhood.

According to police, the driver of a fleet truck shot the homeowner in the neck while the garage door was open.

When police arrived, the suspect was standing in the yard with a gun in his waistband and items in his hand, authorities said.

Despite commands to drop what he had in his hand, the suspect refused to comply, La Porte Police Asst. Chief John Kruger said, adding that three officers ultimately got him on the ground and placed the man in custody.

The suspect was treated for injuries and transported to the Harris County Jail.

The homeowner was flown via Life Flight to the hospital, but able to speak to officers.

His condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identities of those involved, but believe the suspect is in his mid-20s while the victim is in his mid-30s.

