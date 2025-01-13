La Marque police offering up to $10K cash reward in credit union burglary

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in La Marque are trying to find the people responsible for a burglary at a credit union on Oct. 30.

The La Marque Police Department said some money was taken from the Galveston Government Employees Credit Union after it was broken into at about 2 a.m.

It's unknown how much money was stolen or how many individuals may have been involved in the burglary.

An up to $10,000 cash reward is being offered for any information leading up to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact La Marque PD Criminal Investigation Division Detective Thomasson at 409-938-9234 or d.thomasson@cityoflamarque.org.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 409-938-TIPS (8477) or www.p3tips.com/741.