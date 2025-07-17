'Descendants/Zombies' concert tour kicks off with a fun-filled interview

The cast of the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" are talking all-things tour -- from their new song, to their dream set list and more!

The cast of the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" are talking all-things tour -- from their new song, to their dream set list and more!

The cast of the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" are talking all-things tour -- from their new song, to their dream set list and more!

The cast of the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" are talking all-things tour -- from their new song, to their dream set list and more!

LOS ANGELES -- The cast of the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" are talking all-things tour -- from their new song "Worlds Collide," to their dream set list and more!

Stars Freya Skye, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton bring together both the "Descendants" and "Zombies" franchises. They sat down with On The Red Carpet to celebrate.

"There have been so many 'chills' moments where I'll be watching Dara perform and Freya perform, and I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh,' like I am that little kid in the crowd," Cantrall told us about the rehearsal process.

Skye added, "There's so much going on. Like, there's some people over here doing something, some people at the back with lasers. There's so much happening! Like, you could watch it five times and like, see something different every time."

Written specifically for the tour is the new song "Worlds Collide."

"Banger! It's a banger. It's a banger. It's a great opening to the show. I will say that," Knife exclaimed.

"It's kind of hard to take, to create a different song out of two franchises already existing. I feel like it encapsulates both of the movies so well, and I think people are going to love it," said Barton.

Watch the full video above for their tour must-dos, dream set list and "electric" energies together.

The tour begins July 17 in San Diego and continues to 42 other stops around the country. Tickets are on sale now.

Catch up on all "Descendants" and "Zombies" movies, streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.